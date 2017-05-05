Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies

April 26

Law enforcement officers across Wake County are trying to crack what could be the case of a serial robber.An Extended Stay in Cary and the Eastern China Restaurant in Morrisville are the latest Triangle businesses held up by a man wearing a mask and holding a gun.There have been seven armed robberies in just over a week. Now, authorities are looking into whether they could be linked.Jontae Dunston was staying at the Extended Stay when it robbed Thursday night.He works as a security officer at other locations and says all the robberies have the same MO."I believe they are connected because we do security," Dunston said. "We see what goes on, the patterns are too close to each other. They're sticking close to the highways because it's easy access because there's too many side roads."The robberies started last Wednesday when a suspect robbed the Circle K in Cary and the Eagles Gas Station in Morrisville.Then on May 3, an armed man in a skull mask held up three businesses on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh in less than 15 minutes - the Mona Pita Mediterranean Grill, Subway and Dunkin' Donuts.Then Thursday night's robberies.An employee at Eastern China said she saw someone in a getaway car waiting for the robber.Police haven't released surveillance video of the suspect.Here are all of the robberies police think may be connected:- Circle K, N. Harrison Ave, Cary- Eagles Gas Station, NW Cary Parkway, Morrisville-Mona Pita Mediterranean Grill, Capital Boulevard, Raleigh-Subway restaurant, Capital Boulevard, Raleigh-Dunkin' Donuts, Capital Boulevard, Raleigh-Eastern China, Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville-Extended Stay, Weston Parkway, CaryIf you have any information on any of the robberies, you are urged to contact police.