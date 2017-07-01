Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses

Raleigh Police conducted a multi-agency checkpoint that resulted in 12 DWI offenses.The checkpoint took place in the 2400 block of Wake Forest Road from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.In addition to Raleigh Police Department, law enforcement from surronding areas participated in the checkpoint.Raleigh Police said they also came across:2 Open-container violations7 Driving-while license-revoked violations2 No-operator's-license violations8 Drug violations2 Other criminal violations1 DWI-related vehicle seizure was made1 preexisting arrest warrant was served