Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police conducted a multi-agency checkpoint that resulted in 12 DWI offenses.

The checkpoint took place in the 2400 block of Wake Forest Road from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to Raleigh Police Department, law enforcement from surronding areas participated in the checkpoint.

Raleigh Police said they also came across:

2 Open-container violations
7 Driving-while license-revoked violations
2 No-operator's-license violations
8 Drug violations
2 Other criminal violations
1 DWI-related vehicle seizure was made
1 preexisting arrest warrant was served
