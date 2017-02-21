Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her

A Wake County mom has a warning for other Raleigh-area women after a she says a man posing as an Uber driver tried to lure her into a car.It happened in downtown Raleigh outside the Lincoln Theatre on Cabarrus Street.It was just after midnight and the mom from Apex was leaving a birthday party to walk to her car a few blocks away. That's when a man pulled up, rolled down his window, and spoke to her."'Hey, do you need an Uber?' And I immediately thought this is not how Uber works. This is a little suspicious to me. So I said to him, 'No, I don't think this is how Uber works.' And he said, 'Well I just haven't ordered my sticker yet.' And I said, 'No, that's not how it works, I don't need a ride,'" Lynn Parker recalled.Parker says she got worried and turned around and went back inside. Then, a week later she saw a story on ABC11 about another woman who was sexually assaulted downtown."I saw that story on the news and I thought, 'Wow, that guy looks really strangely similar to the same guy that pulled up and pretended he was an Uber driver to see if I would get in his car,'" said Parker.Parker reached out to Raleigh police detectives, but they haven't said if there's any connection between the two incidents."People have this thought that Raleigh is a safe city which it is. It's a safe community and I've always felt comfortable walking by myself but I think you still need to be very aware of your surroundings and be safe, have a buddy system," said Parker.Parker says from now she will either ride with someone downtown or meet them in the parking deck.