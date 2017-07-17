Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016

Wake County tourism is up, breaking records for the number of visitors and spending in 2016, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.Wake County had 15.6 million visitors in 2016, and increase of 3.5 percent over 2015. They spent $2.4 billion, an increase of 4.2 percent over 2015. The GRCVB said both figures are the highest they have ever reported, despite the passage of House Bill 2, which requires people use public restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificate."These numbers show that despite growing competition in the marketplace, Raleigh and Wake County continue to rise as a destination of choice amongst visitors," said Denny Edwards, president and CEO of the GRCVB. "Every sector of the hospitality community from our hotels and restaurants, attractions and retail stores benefit from the influx of outside money being spent in our area by visitors annually."GRCVB contracted with two national travel and tourism research organization to estimate key tourism statistics.Wake County set records across all key performance indicators throughout 2016, including an average hotel occupancy rate of 70.1 percent (a slight year-over-year increase of 0.2 percent), as well as a 4.5 percent year-over-year increase in area hotels' average daily rate (to $100.85). Lodging tax collections totaled $24.2 million, up 8.4 percent year-over-year, and prepared food and beverage collections rose 6.5 percent in 2016, amounting to $26.9 million.