NEWS

Wake County leaders, parents discuss role of school resource officers

Wake County leaders from all corners came to the Rolesville Town Hall on Thursday night.

By
ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cell phone video of a school resource officer body slamming a student to the ground led county leaders from all corners to the Rolesville Town Hall. The incident at Rolesville High School happened in early January, but the discussion of what role a school resource officer should play in schools has been ongoing.

Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes said when the cell phone video started circulating on social media, people immediately began reaching out to her on Twitter. They asked her what she was going to do about it.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rolesville Police and the State Bureau of Investigation have been handling the investigation so she decided to invite residents to a panel discussion.



She invited a judge, the sheriff, the mayor of Rolesville, the chair of the Wake County school board and the public.

EMBED More News Videos

Fight at Rolesville High between two girls before an officer slammed another girl to the ground



They agree that the role of school resource officer should be to keep students and staff safe and to be role models for students. Some on the panel also noted that the role has shifted to disciplinarian.

"We're not there to write tickets or put people in jail, but if you're in Wake County the laws are the same in school as it is out on the street," said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. "And if a teacher or personnel or a student calls us to something and we see a violation of law, we don't have a whole lot of choice."

EMBED More News Videos

Altercation at Rolesville High School



County leaders say the problem is that schools are overwhelmed, and that students outnumber counselors by the hundreds. They need more bodies in schools.

"Counselors, social workers but we also need coaches where their sole job is to make sure we're reaching those children in our school system," said Monika Johnson-Hostler, Chair of the Wake County School Board.

SRO ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER SLAMMING GIRL TO THE GROUND AT SCHOOL FOLLOWING FIGHT

"As a commissioner one of the things that we can do is do things like ensure there are more social workers, ensure there are more nurses available to students," Holmes said.

Harrison said the SRO problems come from inconsistent training across all the departments across the county. He said he believes the school system would benefit from having its own police force.

Some parents did ask specifically about the incident with Rolesville Officer Ruben De Los Santos in January. They demanded answers and wanted to know what steps are being put in place to make sure that never happens again.

Mayor Frank Eagles asked Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston to the floor to address that concern.

"At this time -- and this isn't the answer you want to hear -- but at this time dealing with situation out there, the investigation is ongoing by the SBI. And also Wake County Sheriff's Department is doing administrative review to turn over to me for administrative issues that may or may not have occurred," Langston said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolschool fightviral videowake county newswake county schoolsRolesville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
NEWS
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
Trump list shows 746 travelers 'detained or processed' under travel ban, lawyer says
Authorities investigating whether Kansas triple shooting was a hate crime
President Trump reiterates call for US nuclear supremacy
More News
Top Stories
Garner PD chase ends in Raleigh crash with 1 dead, 4 injured
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
I-Team: Are our schools more secure since Sandy Hook?
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
Stolen Chatham Sheriff's AR-15, ammo found, man charged
Boy, 7, writes to Gov. Cooper over deportation fears
Show More
Senate Republicans vote to subpoena NC lawmaker
Police say shoplifter threatened workers with needle
Bipartisan bill to repeal HB2 picks up supporters
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos