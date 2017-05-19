Wake Co leaders asking for help for residents of Forest Hills Apartments in Garner who are being displaced. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/squxb8zeOf — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 19, 2017

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Sig Hutchinson and other local leaders are asking the community to help residents on the verge of being homeless."These folks have done nothing wrong," said Chairman Hutchinson. "They are good, rent-paying citizens but because of the large number of citizens that are basically looking for housing and affordable housing at one time this has become extremely difficult."Residents living in 136 units at Forest Hills Apartments in Garner must move out by June 15th.People living in 40 units still have to find housing.Selena Richardson is one of them. She's trying to find a place that will accept a Section 8 voucher so she, her daughter who has MS, and her daughter's baby boy can move in."It's just stressful," Richardson said. "It's affecting my sleep. It's affecting, looking at her and knowing what she's going through with her illness and looking at the baby and saying like what we gonna do?"The owner of the complex - Eller Capital Partners - is renovating the property. They'll be raising the rent and won't accept housing assistance payments when it reopens.There's already a shortage of affordable housing in Wake County. So these leaders are putting out a call for help."If you are just are listening to my voice and you feel led to help these folks these 49 citizens with a hand up some rather than a handout pick up the phone and call today (919)856-5689," Chairman Hutchinson said.