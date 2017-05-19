NEWS

Wake County leaders make plea for help for Garner apartment residents

Dozens of Forest Hills Apartment residents, many of them low-income, were caught off guard by eviction notices. (WTVD)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Sig Hutchinson and other local leaders are asking the community to help residents on the verge of being homeless.

"These folks have done nothing wrong," said Chairman Hutchinson. "They are good, rent-paying citizens but because of the large number of citizens that are basically looking for housing and affordable housing at one time this has become extremely difficult."



Residents living in 136 units at Forest Hills Apartments in Garner must move out by June 15th.

People living in 40 units still have to find housing.

RELATED: Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo

Selena Richardson is one of them. She's trying to find a place that will accept a Section 8 voucher so she, her daughter who has MS, and her daughter's baby boy can move in.

"It's just stressful," Richardson said. "It's affecting my sleep. It's affecting, looking at her and knowing what she's going through with her illness and looking at the baby and saying like what we gonna do?"

RELATED: Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction

The owner of the complex - Eller Capital Partners - is renovating the property. They'll be raising the rent and won't accept housing assistance payments when it reopens.

There's already a shortage of affordable housing in Wake County. So these leaders are putting out a call for help.

RELATED: Garner eviction notices called 'an attack on the poor'

"If you are just are listening to my voice and you feel led to help these folks these 49 citizens with a hand up some rather than a handout pick up the phone and call today (919)856-5689," Chairman Hutchinson said.

