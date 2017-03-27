NEWS

Salvation Army opens second Family Store in Wake County

The Salvation Army of Wake County will open their second Family Store location on Friday (submitted photo)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bargain seekers will have a new place to hunt for hidden treasure, thanks to the Salvation Army's new Family Store location.

The Salvation Army of Wake County will open the doors of their second Family Store, located at 4025 Wake Forest Rd., on Friday.

The organization said they're happy to be expanding in Raleigh.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to open a second store," said Major Stephen Long, Corps officer of The Salvation Army in Wake County. "With two locations, all of our kind donors and shoppers will conveniently be able to donate their goods and support the ministry and mission of The Salvation Army of Wake County."

Shoppers have been visiting their first location on Tryon Road for years to browse or drop off their previously loved items for resale.

The organization said Family Stores are very important to the work they do because donated items sold at the store help fund the organization's social ministry programs.

Through their programs, the Salvation Army provides shelter and food to homeless individuals and families daily at the Barbara L Goodman Family Shelter. They also provide resources for survivors of human trafficking through the "Project FIGHT" program.

To celebrate the new store, the Salvation Army will be holding a special celebration ribbon cutting ceremony.

Afterward, attendees can enjoy live music, refreshments, and door prizes including a laptop computer and a new bicycle.

The festivities will begin Friday at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Long said it's the local people who have made this expansion possible. "We can only do this because of the people in our community who have supported our store on Tryon Road for so many years."

The new store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they will be closed on Sunday.

To learn more about the new store, how to donate, or about the Salvation Army's programs, visit their website.

