NEWS

Walmart apologizes for racial slur in product description for weaving cap

EMBED </>More Videos

The N-word is used to describe the color in the description of a Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Walmart is apologizing for a racial slur that was included in a product description on its website.

Several people have sent Eyewitness News a screenshot of the image that shows the head of a mannequin with the Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. The N-word is used to describe the color in the product's description.

However, the description had been removed from Walmart's website.

We reached out to the company and a spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."


Meanwhile, Jagazi issued a statement on its website saying they are aware of the Walmart image and that someone used the company's name to list an item.

"We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!"

Related Topics:
newsviralbuzzworthywalmartHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Johnson says health care vote is now 'in jeopardy'
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Despite HB2, Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in Raleigh
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be
More News
Top Stories
Are you being cyberstalked?
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Brunch law will have to wait in parts of Wake County
Confusing lane markings on Durham Freeway to go away
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Armstrong: Panthers' firing of GM is a head-scratcher
Show More
Police: Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan out of Georgia hospital
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Despite HB2, Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in Raleigh
Raleigh teen grateful he's alive after road rage shooting
Brunch law will have to wait in parts of Wake County
Are you being cyberstalked?
More Video