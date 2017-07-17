Walmart is apologizing for a racial slur that was included in a product description on its website.Several people have sent Eyewitness News a screenshot of the image that shows the head of a mannequin with the Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. The N-word is used to describe the color in the product's description.However, the description had been removed from Walmart's website.We reached out to the company and a spokesperson released the following statement:Meanwhile, Jagazi issued a statement on its website saying they are aware of the Walmart image and that someone used the company's name to list an item.