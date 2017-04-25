  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Wanted man in more hot water after Fayetteville chase, crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Brandon Ponder, 18, led police on a chase that ended with this crash.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man wanted for failure to appear on a previous charge is in more legal hot water Tuesday after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a chase on Cumberland Road at Ireland Drive.

Brandon Ponder, 18, who was wanted on for failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge from Fayetteville Police, made a run for it after he was spotted by a deputy.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported that a man matching Ponder's description was seen taking a white Ford pickup from the 200 block of Rodie Avenue. Deputies saw the vehicle on Ireland Drive and attempted to stop it, but the driver accelerated toward Cumberland Road running other motorists off the road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said the driver lost control of the truck and struck a Subaru Forester, pushing it into a Honda CRV before hitting a Sheriff's Office patrol car and school bus.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Deputies removed Ponder from behind the wheel of the stolen truck and took him into custody.

Ponder will be taken to the Cumberland County Jail for the original failure to appear B&E charge from FPD and now faces new charges for felony larceny of motor vehicle, and felony speeding to elude.

Bail has not been set. Ponder's first appearance in court for the new charges will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonerfayetteville newscumberland county newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Texas pond
Doctor fought with officers on United flight: Report
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
NC Senate passes HB13 compromise to lower K-3 class sizes
Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
Show More
How much rain did the Triangle see?
General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
More Video