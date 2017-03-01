Washed-out roads remain an issue in Fayetteville

Work begins on Mirror Lake Drive today but it's not to fix this huge crater. There's a meeting tonight addressing Hurricane concerns. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7vq7oTKLMe — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 1, 2017

It's been five months since Hurricane Matthew devastated parts of the Sandhills, and on Wednesday night, residents still struggling to find relief had a chance to air their concerns.Many of those concerns include washed-out roads. Residents from Vanstory Hills are some of those dealing with the fallout from the washout.Mirror Lake Drive is expected to open in September. That's just a year shy after the storm, but that's about three months ahead of schedule. City leaders have been working with residents on solutions. But until then, residents say traffic will be a problem."Since the road closure, there's been a lot more traffic especially here down towards the middle school," Kyle Sims said.The Vanstory Hills neighborhood is nestled between the heavily traveled Raeford, Morganton, and Cliffdale roads. While many drivers already use the neighborhood as a shortcut. Sims and his wife -- who run the neighborhood daily -- say the extra traffic is getting dangerous."There's a lot of traffic here on what was a pretty quiet street," Sims said. "You've got wide shoulders, but at the same time, you have a long stretch and people really get going."The wheels are turning on repairs here at Vanstory Hills. Currently, the burden falls on the homeowners to repair or replace the dam. However, next week, city leaders will meet to discuss a policy change that will ensure fairness and possible reimbursement.Residents say though it's a long road to recovery, they have confidence in city and county leaders.