Watch Live: ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'

Heroin addiction... addiction to Opioids...

More and more, we hear about it. More and more, it's touching, and ruining, lives. What are the warning signs? What can we do? Are there solutions to this rapidly growing problem? Join ABC11 Eyewitness News as we explore and discuss these tough questions during a special Town Hall, Addiction: Hidden in Plain Sight.

Our panel includes North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and addiction experts from Healing Transitions and TROSA.

