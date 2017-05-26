NEWS

Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers

The store owner's son was inside and armed.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVD) --
Smash and grab robbers went after the wrong gas station in Cleveland, Ohio early Thursday morning.

The son of the store owner turned the tables on them.

In surveillance video, you see a mini-van slam through the front doors of the business -- dislodging the ATM inside.

But what the suspects didn't know was the store owner's son was around back on break.

He came running when he heard the crash and got his gun. He then confronted the men in the van and fired a warning shot.

They took off.
