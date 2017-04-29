WATCH: What will kids do in front of the ABC11 cameras?

One of ABC11's photographers went to Career Day at Youngsville Elementary School and had this thought: "What will the kids do in front of the camera."Well, he decided to find out. He set up his tripod and equipment and let the kids do the rest.While some of the kids seemed camera shy, others didn't hesitate to jump in and grab the spotlight."Hi, I'm on ABC11 giving you some news," a third-grader said. "We're in the multipurpose room right now, and I hope y'all have a blessed day."However, it wasn't just the students who were having some fun, the teachers chimed in too!"Miss. Miller-Walker here reporting live from Youngsville Elementary School, home of the Junior Jags, the best school in the whole universe, signing off," one teacher cheered.Whether they were camera shy or in the limelight, these students had one thing in common... They were completely fascinated by the camera.