Water main break blocking Cary roadway

Water main break along Waldo Rood Blvd. in Cary (ABC11 Reporter Gloria Rodriguez)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A water main break has blocked a popular roadway in Cary, causing traffic delays.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Waldo Rood Boulevard near SW Cary Parkway. The street is currently closed from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive and Cary Parkway at Waldo Rood Boulevard is reduced to one lane in the southbound direction.



Officials tell ABC11 that no one is without water and that the repair could take up to 12 hours. All water is deemed safe for consumption at this time.

It is unclear what caused the 30" water main to break.

Traffic is currently being rerouted to MacArthur Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
