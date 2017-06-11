Water main break shuts down Wake County road

The 400 block of Durham Road/NC 98 in Wake Forest, from Tyler Run Drive to South Wingate Street, is shut down due to an overnight water main break.Eleven customers are without water, but service is expected to be restored Sunday morning.Because of the damage from the water main break, Durham Road/NC 98 is not expected to reopen until Tuesday.The following detour is in effect:- Motorists traveling westbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn left onto South Wingate Street, right onto Woodland Drive, right onto Tyler Run Drive, and left back onto Durham Road/NC 98.- Motorists traveling eastbound on Durham Road/NC 98 will turn right onto Tyler Run Drive, left onto Woodland Drive, left onto South Wingate Street, and right back onto Durham Road/NC 98.Traffic delays are expected; officials are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.