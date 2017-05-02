NEWS

Wayne Community College shooter gets life sentence without parole

Kenneth Morgan Stancil III (image courtesy Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Kenneth Morgan Stancil III was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of 44-year-old Ron Lane on the campus of Wayne Community College in Goldsboro on April 13, 2015.

Stancil entered the campus print shop on the third floor of the same building that houses the school library and cafeteria shortly after Lane arrived for work that day and shot him once with a pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A school official said in 2015 that Stancil was dismissed from the work/study program for repeated absences.

After the shooting, Stancil left the campus on a motorcycle that was found abandoned along Interstate 95 in Lumberton. From jail, he said he then hitchhiked with "5 or 6" people to Daytona, Florida, where he fell asleep on the beach with a knife in his hand in case anyone tried to rob him.

That's where the Volusia County Beach Patrol found him about 1:30 a.m. on April 14, 2015, and took him into custody. Stancil said he awoke to find officers with their guns pointed at him.

RELATED: WAYNE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHOOTER LED FROM COURTROOM AFTER OBSCENE OUTBURST

Stancil was a third-year welding student who had just self-tattooed a neo-Nazi symbol on his face days before the shooting.

Stancil told law enforcement back in 2015 that he does not care for blacks or Hispanics and doesn't believe in "race mixing."

"I am a killer and I will do anything to protect the white race and my family," he said at the time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingshootingwayne county newsmurdersentencingGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Community college shooter removed from courtroom
Alleged Wayne Community College shooter to return to NC
Goldsboro killing suspect makes shocking allegations in court
Suspect sought after fatal shooting at Wayne Community College
NEWS
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Michael Jordan visits alma mater in Wilmington, NC
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Pit bulls to be euthanized after attacking 66-year-old
More News
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
Pit bulls to be euthanized after attacking 66-year-old
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Cops: PA mom fractured baby's skull, blamed 6-year-old
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Show More
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos