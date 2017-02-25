  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Congressman G. K. Butterfield hosts community discussion in Durham
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff

Steve Carlos Brown (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

DUDLEY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance which quickly turned into a standoff near Dudley on Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Bird Dog Lane around 9:45 p.m. A witness said she and her sister, Shakeia Litaker, had returned from a shopping trip when the suspect, Steve Carlos Brown, assaulted Litaker on the front porch.

Brown reportedly dragged Litaker into the house and locked the door. Litaker's sister heard them fighting and arguing inside the home. Deputies tried to speak to the victim but no one would respond.

Deputies learned there were six children locked inside the house with the suspect who were not allowed to leave.

Both the Wayne County and Johnston County SWAT teams responded to assist. Hostage negotiators tried to speak to Brown for over two hours, but no one inside the house would respond.

SWAT members approached the front door and saw some of the children inside. They entered the house and were able to rescue them.

As authorities were securing the children, Brown came into the room and was taken into custody.

Brown was charged with domestic assault and kidnapping. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

"We are very thankful that this situation was brought to a safe conclusion," stated Sheriff Larry M. Pierce. "I want to express my appreciation to all of the officers involved as well as the Johnston County Sheriff's Office."

