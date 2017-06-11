NEWS

Wayne County teen trapped in rip current goes missing

BOGUE INLET, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wayne County teen who got caught in a rip current in Carteret County is missing, and rescue crews are searching for him.

Emerald Isle Police say the teen and his friend were caught in a rip current while swimming Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Emerald Isle officials worked overnight and into Sunday morning in an effort to find the missing teen.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old from Wayne County, was rescued by a surfer and brought ashore. He was taken to Carteret HealthCare before being airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.

Officials are still searching for the second teen, who is 17 years old.

He was last seen in the 7900 block of the beach around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The boys' names have not yet been released. Police said that the teens were visiting Emerald Isle for the day.
