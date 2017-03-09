Parents rejoice! The cumbersome, time-consuming process of finding and registering your kids for camp has just gotten easier.A local startup created Camp Rooster, a one-stop shop for more than 1,500 camps around the Triangle.You can narrow down what works for you and your child using the search parameters. You can search by interest, dates, cost, and location. The registration process is also made easier when you create a free profile.You just send your child's information through the Camp Rooster website to the camp. You can also pay through the website. If the camp doesn't have a Camp Rooster account, you can still find a link to the camp's individual website and sign up that way.This is the website's first camp season. By next year, local creators hope to add a social element with reviews and ride-share options.