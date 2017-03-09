NEWS

New website matches kids with the perfect NC summer camp

(Shutterstock)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Parents rejoice! The cumbersome, time-consuming process of finding and registering your kids for camp has just gotten easier.

A local startup created Camp Rooster, a one-stop shop for more than 1,500 camps around the Triangle.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE CAMP ROOSTER WEBSITE

You can narrow down what works for you and your child using the search parameters. You can search by interest, dates, cost, and location. The registration process is also made easier when you create a free profile.

You just send your child's information through the Camp Rooster website to the camp. You can also pay through the website. If the camp doesn't have a Camp Rooster account, you can still find a link to the camp's individual website and sign up that way.

This is the website's first camp season. By next year, local creators hope to add a social element with reviews and ride-share options.

Click here to learn more.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssummersummer funbusinessstartupRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Body found of woman missing for more than a month
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
More News
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
Virgin America airline coming to RDU
House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say no
Show More
Parents upset as Wake Schools proposes bell changes
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
2,600 Fort Bragg soldiers to join fight against ISIS
NC bus driver charged after kicking 12-year-old off bus
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos