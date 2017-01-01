Week of Peace aimed at curbing Durham violence

Bull City United kicked off a Week of Peace Sunday with a candlelight vigil near Rochelle Street.It's the same area where on Christmas Eve, 22-year-old Usha Chatman was found shot to death.It's just one of a reported 40 deadly shootings in 2016. And it's not just fatalities, there have been dozens of non-lethal shootings.Now Bull City United, a group of reformed convicts, wants to be role models and change-makers for young black and Latino men who are at risk."Our message is you don't have to do that and I hope that I am able to model that," said an organizer.Bull City United is a county-wide initiative that began in November, modeled after a similar effort in Chicago, to stop the violence in Durham.The group will hold candlelight vigils in eight of Durham County's most violent neighborhoods.