Week of Peace aimed at curbing Durham violence

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Bull City United kicked off a Week of Peace Sunday with a candlelight vigil near Rochelle Street.
It's the same area where on Christmas Eve, 22-year-old Usha Chatman was found shot to death.
It's just one of a reported 40 deadly shootings in 2016. And it's not just fatalities, there have been dozens of non-lethal shootings.
Now Bull City United, a group of reformed convicts, wants to be role models and change-makers for young black and Latino men who are at risk.
"Our message is you don't have to do that and I hope that I am able to model that," said an organizer.
Bull City United is a county-wide initiative that began in November, modeled after a similar effort in Chicago, to stop the violence in Durham.
The group will hold candlelight vigils in eight of Durham County's most violent neighborhoods.
