ALEXANDRIA SHOOTING

What we know about suspected gunman in congressman shooting

(Photo/Facebook)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
Information is starting to come in about the suspect in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.

ABC News reports multiple law enforcement sources have identified the suspected shooter as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

In a live announcement on national television, President Trump said the gunman has died.

Law enforcement officials looking at anti-President Trump postings on Hodgkinson's social media feeds to see if there's any connection.

ABC News spoke with his wife, who was at work and as of 10:30 a.m. ET. She was unaware of the alleged link to her husband.

She said he has been living in Alexandria, Virginia, for the past two months. She said he had not been working while in Virginia, and was expected to return to Illinois in the coming days.

At the end of last year, this same James T. Hodgkinson left his job as a "Home Inspector, Mold/Air Quality Tester," according to the Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsVirginia
Load Comments
ALEXANDRIA SHOOTING
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise
House Democrats pray after shooting at baseball practice
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More alexandria shooting
NEWS
Nixon's secretary's unusual explanation for Watergate tapes' gap
GOP congressman among 5 injured in Virginia shooting at baseball game practice
Politicians react to shooting that injured GOP congressman
Suspect in congressional baseball shooting identified
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in Congressional baseball shooting has died
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
6 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
Show More
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos