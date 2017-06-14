ALEXANDRIA SHOOTING

What we know about suspected gunman in the Congressional Baseball shooting

(Photo/Facebook)

By Eyewitness News
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
Information is starting to come in about the suspect in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.

ABC News reports multiple law enforcement sources have identified the suspected shooter as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Law enforcement is looking at anti-President Trump postings on his social media feeds to see if there's any connection.

MORE: 5 injured, including a Congressman, in shooting at Congressional baseball practice

ABC News spoke with his wife, who was at work and as of 10:30 a.m.. She was unaware of the alleged link to her husband.

Sources identified to ABC News the suspect in the Congressional baseball shooting as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Il.



She said he has been living in Alexandria, Virginia, for the past two months. She said he had not been working while in Virginia, and was expected to return to Illinois in the coming days.

At the end of last year, this same James T. Hodgkinson left his job as a "Home Inspector, Mold/Air Quality Tester," according to the Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Keep checking ABC11.com for the latest on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
