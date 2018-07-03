White House stresses Trump is anti-abortion amid Supreme Court search

JOHN PARKINSON
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders would not disclose any details about which four candidates the president interviewed Monday, including any names of the contenders he met with, but she did reveal that the president will look for "certain characteristics" he'd like his nominee to embody.

"He's looking for individuals that have the right intellect, the right temperament, and that will uphold the constitution," Sanders said.

Sanders added that the president met for about 45 minutes with each candidate on Monday at the White House.

"The president is being very thoughtful about this process," Sanders said. "Beyond that, I can tell you he met with four people today. The meetings lasted roughly 45 minutes."

Sanders would not say whether Trump agrees that the nominee, who he will name next Monday, should respect the high court's precedent, or whether he believes Roe v. Wade is settled law.

"The president is pro-life, but in terms of the process of selecting a Supreme Court nominee, as the President said last week, he's not going to discuss specific cases with those nominees," Sanders repeated.

Asked if Sen. John McCain should resign as he battles brain cancer so an appointed replacement could vote on the Supreme Court nominee, Sanders said she hadn't spoken to Trump about it.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle
What we know about the 12 boys and soccer coach found alive in cave after 10 days
Show More
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
More News