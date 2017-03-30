NEWS

Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill

A protester sits in the North Carolina Senate gallery while lawmakers debate the repeal of HB2, Thursday, March 30, 2018.

Several groups on the right and left have come out against HB142, a compromise and repeal HB2 bill.

The head of North Carolina's NAACP, Dr. William Barber, is calling the compromise bill "an insult to civil rights," adding the new bill is convoluted and is a furtherance of discrimination.

Equality NC, the HRC and ACLU held a joint press conference Thursday morning in Raleigh to denounce the bill.

"This law does not repeal HB2, it doubles down on discrimination," said Cathryn Oakley HRC Senior Legislative Counsel at a press conference in Raleigh Thursday morning before the bill passed.

"If you vote for this bill you are not a friend of the LGBTQ community," said Chris Sgro, Equality NC Executive Director also at the press conference.

Chase Strangio, a lawyer from the ACLU, issued the following statement to ABC News.

"This repeal is nothing but a replacement of the same discrimination of the original HB2. The new bill, HB2.0, still bars trans people from receiving any protection from discrimination in schools and government buildings when it comes to using restrooms and other facilities. And it dangerous peddles the lie that such discrimination is necessary to protect safety and privacy when it does nothing of the sort. With so many trans young people facing discrimination, trans women of color being murdered, and real problems facing our country, it is a disgrace that North Carolina is acting once again to target our vulnerable community."

Meanwhile, conservative groups such as the NC Values Coalition are also condemning the bill saying that HB2 should stand.



North Carolina's Democrat and Republican parties are praising the bill, with both sides saying that although not perfect, the bill is needed to end the controversy surrounding HB2.
