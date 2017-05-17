  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'
I-TEAM

Why aren't narrow stretches of I-95 being widened?

EMBED </>More Videos

Why hasn't I-95 been widened? The I-Team examines in the wake of the deadly crash that left 5 dead.

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you've ever traveled the stretch of Interstate 95 where Tuesday's deadly accident happened in Robeson County, you know it's narrow.

And many find it in need of - not just repair - but a complete overhaul.

And other sections of I-95 are the same in North Carolina.

RELATED: 4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash

But after a day of digging, the I-Team can report that an overhaul that includes widening 95 is not even close to happening.

It's all about money.

The state has a formula for what road projects get funded.

But no project can cost more than 10 percent of the overall budget.

Widening 95 would shatter that cap, and state officials tell us that has stopped the state cold in its efforts to widen 95.

Instead, the state is doing a host of smaller projects, such as raising bridges, resurfacing roads, and laying down new markings.

On Tuesday afternoon, workers were laying down new reflectors on that ill-fated stretch of 95, the workzone itself, slowly moving south along the interstate.

The wreck happened as traffic was slowing before that workzone.

As for widening the interstate, there's a chance President Donald Trump's billion-and-a-half-dollar infrastructure proposal could jumpstart the process.

But state officials say there's been no discussion about that so far.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsI-95crashroad safetyI-TeamLumberton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
I-TEAM
I-Team: A closer look at what the health care battle means
I-Team: No permit, no problem, if Durham protesters had done this
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
I-Team: Help teens avoid summer job scams with these tips
More I-Team
NEWS
Motorist dies after driving off bridge into Apex creek
9 injured, 2 arrested in fight at Turkish ambassador's home
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Watch Live: ABC11's town hall on 'Addiction: Hidden in plain sight'
Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
Motorist dies after driving off bridge into Apex creek
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Former UNC player P.J. Hairston arrested in NC
Durham icon, former state Sen. Ralph Hunt Sr., dies at 83
Man charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Durham
Show More
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Concrete truck flips in Durham
2 UNC students on the mend after being struck by van
Driver in April U-turn crash on I-40 near Benson dies
Neighbors say shooting involved men on double date
More News
Top Video
2 UNC students on the mend after being struck by van
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Durham icon, former state Sen. Ralph Hunt Sr., dies at 83
Durham removes some parking meters after pushback
More Video