Wife of church bus driver killed in crash found dead in home

In an interview last week she said, "He knows I'm going to miss him. Hopefully not too soon, but I'll see him again." (KTRK)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas --
The wife of the Texas bus driver killed in a crash last month was found dead in her home Tuesday, officials said. Dianne Barrett was 55 years old.

Her death came just two weeks after her husband, Murray Barrett, was killed in a crash with a pickup truck that also killed 12 other people.
Dianne and Murray had four children together, all of which are now adults in their 20s and 30s.

Their daughter, Jennifer Barrett, wrote a blog post about the sudden loss of both her parents, which "doesn't make any sense right now."

But she also takes comfort, writing: "Many are never blessed with such a caliber of parents in the first place."

The Barretts were married for 32 years. They met at Texas State University. Dianne's career in the Air Force took the growing family all around the country. Dianne and Murray settled in New Braunfels 15 years ago. He taught school and mentored children. She worked as a ministry assistant for First Baptist Church.

Church leaders released a statement on her death: "We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett. We continue to pray for our Lord's mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve."
In an interview with KABB last week, Dianne gave a final thought that's now all too prophetic.

"He knows I love him," Dianne said. "He knows I'm going to miss him. He knows that our kids are going to carry on. And I'll see him again. Hopefully not too soon. But I'll see him again."

According to police, the cause of her death was unclear, but investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

Police say because she died unattended, an autopsy has been ordered.

