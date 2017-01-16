ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING

Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested
Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Florida (WTVD) --
ABC News reports that Noor Salman, the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was arrested today in San Francisco.

Mateen opened fire in the Pulse nightclub where 49 patrons were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

During the June rampage, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in telephone conversations with a 911 operator and a police negotiator. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff.

Salman was arrested for aiding and abetting, her lawyer told ABC News.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.

