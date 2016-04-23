NEWS

Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK 'imperial wizard'

In this Saturday, April 23, 2016 photo, members of the Ku Klux Klan participate in cross burnings after a "White Pride," rally, in rural Paulding County near Cedar Town, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore))

LEADWOOD, Mo. --
The wife and stepson of a Ku Klux Klan leader found fatally shot next to a river in eastern Missouri have been charged in his death.

Malissa Ann Ancona, 44, and her 24-year-old son, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., were charged Monday with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Frank Ancona. Both are jailed without bond and do not have listed attorneys.

A probable cause statement alleges that Ancona, 51, was fatally shot in his sleep on Thursday at his home in Leadwood, Missouri, about 70 miles south of St. Louis. St. Francois County Sheriff's Department detective Matt Wampler wrote that after the shooting, Ancona's body was taken in Jinkerson's vehicle to an area near Belgrade, Missouri, about 20 miles from Leadwood.

A family that was fishing in the Big River found the body Saturday. An autopsy conducted Sunday revealed that Ancona died of a gunshot to the head.

Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group includes an image of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross. The website describes the group as a "White Patriotic Christian organization that bases its roots back to the Ku Klux Klan of the early 20th century."

The Park Hills Daily Journal said investigators placed yellow police tape around Ancona's home in Leadwood Saturday, believing he was killed there. His safe had been broken into and the contents removed. Several of Ancona's guns were missing, police told the Daily Journal.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said a U.S. Forest Service employee found Ancona's car Thursday on a service road near Potosi, about 30 miles from where his body was eventually found. Ancona was reported missing Friday after his employer told Leadwood police that Ancona had not shown up for work for two days.

Investigators found evidence of a burn pile near Ancona's abandoned vehicle, Jacobsen said.

Prior to the discovery of Ancona's body, Malissa Ancona told police her husband had left the state on a delivery job. She said he planned to file for divorce when he returned.

Investigators said Malissa Ancona tried to destroy blood evidence and altered the
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldku klux klanracismwhite supremacistsmurderMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Government lawyers call for delay in Trump immigration order case
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Tribes fighting Dakota Access pipeline lose bid to immediately pause construction
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
More News
Top Stories
No charges for daycare worker in breastfeeding incident
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
Funeral held for 4-month-old as father faces judge
Police release sketch of Raleigh road rage shooter
Show More
Pakistan court bans Valentine's Day in capital
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Police investigating triple homicide in small NC town
Father, child rescued after car gets caught in flood
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos