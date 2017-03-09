NEWS

Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them

There is no such law in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wilmington Police Department has opened an investigation after officers were caught telling a driver that recording them on video is against North Carolina law. It isn't.

Both the Wilmington police chief and the sheriff in New Hanover County are confirming that people have the right to record videos of police officers.

Local media outlets report that the Uber driver, who's also an attorney, recorded video of police on his cellphone after he was stopped last month.

Sheriff Ed McMahon and Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous issued statements Wednesday that the officers involved were wrong when they told Jesse Bright he could not record them.

Bright was stopped after leaving with a passenger from a home. Bright says he and his passenger and vehicle were searched under protest and officers found nothing. No one was arrested.

Both McMahon and Evangelous say they welcome public video recording of their officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story
