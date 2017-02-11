Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son

A Wilson man has been charged with murdering his 4-month-old son, police said.On Monday, police and EMS were called to the 3700 block of Kimberly Drive because the baby was unresponsive.The baby was taken to Vidant Health. Police said he died Wednesday.Authorities ruled the infant's death a homicide.On Friday, police arrested the victim's father, 30-year-old Brian Christopher Buchanan. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury.Buchanan was placed in the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond. Wilson Police continues to investigate this case.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.