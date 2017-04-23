Wilson man charged with killing Rocky Mount woman

Officers with the Wilson Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 24-year-old woman on Saturday night.Officers were called to the 900 block of Carolina Street around 9 p.m. where they found the victim, 24-year-old Ingrid C. Powell, suffering from a gunshot wound.Powell, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene despite officers' first aid efforts.Jacobia L. Moore, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.