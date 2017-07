Police say 35-year-old Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman has turned himself in to officers at the Wilson Police Department after a man was stabbed to death early Thursday.He's being held without bond.Investigators said the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m., 36-year-old Joseph Cornell Bullock was brought to Wilson Medical Center with a stab wound and he later died.The stabbing occurred in the 800 Block of Woodrow Street.