WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --A mother and father in Wilson have been arrested and accused of abusing their newborn daughter.
Virgina Kientz and Zachary Foley were arrested Friday and placed under a $1 million bond, charged with felony child abuse, The Wilson Times reports.
Police said the newborn's injuries included multiple rib fractures, retinal bleeding, a spinal arm fracture, a broken leg, and bruises.
The injuries were found when Kientz took the baby to the hospital for a fever.
The infant is now in the care of the Wilson County Department of Social Services.
