Wilson police looking for murder suspect

Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman (image courtesy Wilson Police Department)

WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wilson police are looking for 35-year-old Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman after a man was stabbed to death early Thursday.

Investigators said around 1:30 a.m., 36-year-old Joseph Cornell Bullock was brought to Wilson Medical Center with a stab wound and he later died.

The stabbing occurred in the 800 Block of Woodrow Street.

Detectives now have a murder warrant for 35-year-old Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman.

Anyone with information about the case or Freeman's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
