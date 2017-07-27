Wilson police looking for murder suspect

Wilson police are looking for 35-year-old Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman after a man was stabbed to death early Thursday.Investigators said around 1:30 a.m., 36-year-old Joseph Cornell Bullock was brought to Wilson Medical Center with a stab wound and he later died.The stabbing occurred in the 800 Block of Woodrow Street.Detectives now have a murder warrant for 35-year-old Rashemell Pete-Melvin Freeman.Anyone with information about the case or Freeman's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.