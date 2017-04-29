  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Trump to speak at rally on 100th day in office
BABY ANIMALS

Wolf nearing extinction gives birth to 6 pups at museum

Pictured are the six newborn critically endangered red wolf pups, three males and three females, born at the Museum of Life and Science on Friday. (Credit: Museum of Life and Science)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
A wolf nearing extinction in the wild has given birth to six pups at a North Carolina museum.

The News & Observer reports a 6-year-old red wolf at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham gave birth Friday to three male and three female pups. It marks the first births of the critically endangered animal at the museum since 2002.

A critically endangered species is at very high risk of extinction.

Red wolves were once a top predator throughout the southeastern United States. Their numbers now total less than 300.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The museum's red wolves are part of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's red wolf recovery program.

The mother was born at a nature center in Tennessee and transferred to Durham last November. This is her first litter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsendangered speciesbuzzworthyanimalDurham
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BABY ANIMALS
Meet Lua the baby sloth
Good news, April fans: 'Giraffe Cam isn't gone forever'
April the Giraffe's live feed has been taken down
Twin otter pups born at Illinois Zoo
It's a boy! Help name April the giraffe's calf
More baby animals
NEWS
Ground search called off for convicted attempted cop killer
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to ban conversion therapy nationwide
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
More News
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Ground search called off for convicted attempted cop killer
Show More
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos