NC woman accused of forcing 12-year-old girl into prostitution

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
A Winston-Salem woman is standing trial for forcing a 12-year-old girl into prostitution over a two-year-period.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that 39-year-old Flora Riano Gonzalez is accused of driving the girl to have sex with men, bringing the girl to a man who raped her, and made arrangements for her to have sex with men for money.

Gonzalez is charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude, and two counts of felony child abuse involving prostitution and sexual acts.

The case came to light when the girl became pregnant and Gonzalez told police the girl had been sexually assaulted so she'd get a free abortion.

Despite coaching from Gonzalez, the girl told police she'd been forced into prostitution.

Gonzalez's attorney Lisa Costner said Gonzalez was uninvolved in prostituting the girl.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
