Woman accused of running Smithfield substance abuse clinic without license

Demetria Zanita Brooks (image courtesy Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Smithfield Police Department says a woman ran a substance abuse counseling center without a license and also authorized prescriptions without a doctor's consent.

Detectives had been investigating The Raven clinic on Booker Dairy Road for two months.

Now, 42-year-old Demetria Zanita Brooks is charged with embezzlement, substance abuse counseling without a license, and authorizing prescriptions without a physician's authorization.

Bond was set at $35,000.

Police said Brooks was employed at the Garner Lighthouse before her work at The Raven. They want to talk to anyone who got substance abuse treatment from her. Call the Smithfield Police Department's Narcotics Division at (919) 934-2121.

