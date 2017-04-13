NEWS

Woman accuses North Carolina mayor of assaulting her with a kiss

Mayor Craig Caster (The City of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina)

BOLIVIA, North Carolina --
A woman has filed a complaint alleging the mayor of Boiling Springs Lakes assaulted her with a kiss on the lips.

The StarNews reports the woman filed a misdemeanor criminal summons in Brunswick County District Court alleging Mayor Craig Castor assaulted her by kissing her on the lips.

According to court documents, the alleged kiss took place March 20.

Castor didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment. It's unclear if either party has an attorney.
