Woman wanted on meth charges arrested after challenging NC officer to arm-wrestling match at Walmart

Jessica Bridges (Credit: WGHP)

TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina --
A woman who had been wanted for allegedly selling meth was arrested after challenging a North Carolina police officer to an arm-wrestling match at Walmart, WGHP reports.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Jessica Maureen Bridges, 36, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia.

Police said the suspect approached a female officer at a Walmart store in Taylorsville on Sunday and dared the officer to arm wrestle.

The officer declined, but noticed "Bridges' appreciable impairment and began to investigate," according to police.

The suspect had been wanted for three felony indictments from Catawba County on charges of selling meth and had an outstanding warrant from Iredell for assault.
