Woman arrested in connection with fatal Durham shooting

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with a man's shooting death at a Durham hotel last weekend.The shooting happened on Feb. 26th just after 1 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.Authorities said the victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was taken to Duke Hospital where he died from his injuries.On Tuesday, 19-year-old Alexis Shenell Joyner of Durham was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service from both the Middle District and Western District of North Carolina following a three-mile chase in Charlotte.Authorities said Joyner tried to run from police after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree.Joyner was caught after a short foot chase and arrested. She has been charged with first degree murder, and is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under no bond.