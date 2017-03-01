NEWS

Woman arrested in connection with fatal Durham shooting

Alexis Joyner (Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with a man's shooting death at a Durham hotel last weekend.

The shooting happened on Feb. 26th just after 1 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was taken to Duke Hospital where he died from his injuries.

RELATED: 1 killed in Durham shooting

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Alexis Shenell Joyner of Durham was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service from both the Middle District and Western District of North Carolina following a three-mile chase in Charlotte.

Authorities said Joyner tried to run from police after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tree.

Joyner was caught after a short foot chase and arrested. She has been charged with first degree murder, and is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under no bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingarrestChapel HillDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 killed in Durham shooting
NEWS
Full text of Democratic response to President Trump's address to Congress
Houston police search for suspect 'potentially' linked to officers' shooting
Congressman won't shake hands with Trump before speech
O'Donnell leads anti-Trump protest ahead of congressional address
More News
Top Stories
Trump sees 'new chapter of American greatness'
Trump executive order a promise to strengthen HBCUs
Trump has steady call, murky path for healthcare reform
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead
Freshman Jackson ignites Duke to senior night win
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Show More
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos