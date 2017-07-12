NEWS

Woman assaulted in Cumberland County

Shooting on Belinda Lane (Greg Barnes)

PARKTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are investigating an assault in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane north of Parkton and west of Hope Mills.

Investigators said Shana Beckett was taken to Cape Fear Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Chapel Hill.

Deputies said her 2014 silver Toyota Corolla with a North Carolina license plate DDH-1467 is missing.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting that if anyone has information relating to the assault of Ms. Beckett or the location of her 2014 Toyota Corolla, to please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Earlier, investigators had said Beckett was shot, but later changed that to assaulted.

