NEWS

Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman was seriously injured when she was attacked with a machete. A suspect is in custody.

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Apex Police Department says a young woman was attacked with a machete in front of a home in Apex Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call around 3 p.m. on Venezia Way near Abruzzo Drive.

Apex Police Chief John Letteney said it appears the woman and the suspect know each other. He said the woman - who is approximately 18 years old - was walking down a sidewalk when the man came up and attacked her.

Chief Letteney said when officers got to the scene, the woman was laying on the ground and the man was still there. He's being interviewed by detectives.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with what Letteney characterized as very serious injuries.

Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed the weapon laying in grass next to a sidewalk.

Police had the entire area marked off with crime scene tape.

Related Topics:
newsApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
James Mattis Says He Has the 'Highest Confidence' in US Intelligence Agencies
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
How a Single Senate Republican Could Tank Tillerson's Nomination
More News
Top Stories
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Show More
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
Employee shot during Wake Forest hotel robbery
Woman wants justice after stolen SUV found crashed
Texas dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
CVS generic version to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
More News
Top Video
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
More Video