Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex

The Apex Police Department says a young woman was attacked with a machete in front of a home in Apex Thursday afternoon.Police got the call around 3 p.m. on Venezia Way near Abruzzo Drive.Apex Police Chief John Letteney said it appears the woman and the suspect know each other. He said the woman - who is approximately 18 years old - was walking down a sidewalk when the man came up and attacked her.Chief Letteney said when officers got to the scene, the woman was laying on the ground and the man was still there. He's being interviewed by detectives.The woman was rushed to the hospital with what Letteney characterized as very serious injuries.Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed the weapon laying in grass next to a sidewalk.Police had the entire area marked off with crime scene tape.