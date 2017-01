The Raleigh Police Department has charged a woman with misdemeanor child abuse after her 2-year-old was found wandering Saturday morning.It happened in the area of Lehman Lane and Glascock Street around 10:30 a.m.Police said the little boy was naked and alone and the temperature was 42 degrees.Investigators said the boy was supposed to be in the care of his mother 30-year-old Shatara Lee Wilson.Wilson was booked into the Wake County jail with bond set $5,000.