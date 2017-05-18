NEWS

Woman charged with abuse, neglect of 5-year-old stepson

LEXINGTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect after, police say, her 5-year-old stepson was found beaten and malnourished.

The Dispatch reports the Lexington Police Department says 27-year-old Jamie L. Jones was charged Tuesday on multiple counts of child abuse. The child was found to be seriously malnourished and has permanent scarring on his back, buttocks and legs.

Police say Jones' failure to provide adequate food and nutrition resulted in the child developing a serious medical condition requiring prolonged hospitalization.

An arrest report says Jones is married to the boy's biological father and they were the child's primary caregivers. The alleged abuse and neglect took place between November 2016 and February 2017.

The child is under protective custody.

It's unclear if Jones has a lawyer.

