NEWS

Woman crushed by rolling car while checking mail in Orange County

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina --
An 85-year-old Orange County woman was killed Saturday when her car rolled onto her while she checked her mail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Hoot Owl Drive off Old NC 10.

Florence Frush apparently left her Toyota Prius in neutral instead of park and it rolled forward trapping her underneath.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A person who called 911 discovered her dead under the car. It wasn't clear how long she'd been there.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office is evaluating the incident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsaccidentHillsborough
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Administration Files Notice of Appeal of Judge's Travel Ban Restraining Order
Iranian Baby Gets Waiver to Come to US for Heart Surgery
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
Police chase suspect in stolen National Guard Humvee
More News
Top Stories
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
Trump Administration Files Notice of Appeal of Judge's Travel Ban Restraining Order
Crowds gather for pro-immigration rally
1 person shot in Durham, police investigating
Raleigh residents discover smashed car windshields
Police chase suspect in stolen National Guard Humvee
US suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge
Show More
4 taken to hospital after Greenville apartment fire
Miami beats North Carolina State 84-79
Coach K returns, No. 21 Duke beats Pitt 72-64
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
Sports official: HB2 could cost NC NCAA events
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos