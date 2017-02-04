An 85-year-old Orange County woman was killed Saturday when her car rolled onto her while she checked her mail.The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Hoot Owl Drive off Old NC 10.Florence Frush apparently left her Toyota Prius in neutral instead of park and it rolled forward trapping her underneath.A person who called 911 discovered her dead under the car. It wasn't clear how long she'd been there.The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office is evaluating the incident.