Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40 east of Benson

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after an armed confrontation with a trooper on Interstate 40 east of Benson Saturday morning.

The incident began just after 6:30 a.m. when the Highway Patrol was alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes.

In recorded radio traffic, a dispatcher tells officers that witnesses are reporting they approached the wrecked SUV and a woman inside had a gun and said she wanted to kill herself.

The first trooper on the scene found a woman lying on the highway with the gun.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" an officer is heard yelling in the recorded radio traffic.

"As the trooper approached her, an armed confrontation ensued. The female was transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh where she later succumbed to her injuries," the NCHP said in a news release.

The woman and the trooper have not been identified by authorities.

Pictures from the scene showed the wrecked SUV on the shoulder with most of its doors open.


The entire area was roped off with crime tape.

Agents with the SBI were seen collecting evidence.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Interstate 40 westbound is closed east of Benson because of the shooting investigation and will likely remain so until 2 p.m.

The highway is closed between Exit 334 (NC-96) and Exit 341 (NC-50/NC-55) with a detour.

Motorists should follow the following detour: Take Exit 341 and turn left. Continue for a quarter-mile and take a slight right to follow NC-50 for approximately seven miles. Turn right onto NC-96 and continue for one mile to re-access I-40 West.

