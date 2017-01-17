NEWS

Woman dies when she backs into traffic on Interstate 95

WILSON, North Carolina --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Greenville woman has died after she backed her car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 95 near Wilson.

Trooper J.A. Harris told The Wilson Times that 24-year-old Neela Sai Desraj had been parked along I-95 around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when she backed into traffic.

An SUV hit her car, which burst into flames. Harris said the SUV was being driven by a man from Canada who was taken to a Raleigh hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

Harris says it's unclear why the woman backed into the traffic lanes.

The newspaper reported her Facebook profile stated she had attended a medical school in Bangalore, India.

