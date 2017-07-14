NEWS

Woman escapes rapist in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is asking for tips after a woman got away from a man who tried to rape her July 3.

It happened in the early morning hours in the 800 block of East Main Street.

The victim was walking when an African American man tried to pull her into a wooded area and sexually assault her. She was able to get away and call police.

The suspect is described as 35-40 years old, 5'10 to 5'11", 160-180 lbs, with a muscular build.

If you have any information please contact Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
