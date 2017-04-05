NEWS

Woman found wandering in California claims to be mermaid

FRESNO COUNTY, California --
Police need help identifying a woman who was picked up walking down the middle a road in Fresno, California claiming to be a mermaid.

She was found mostly naked, with wet hair, and said she had been in the water, according to police.

Police said the woman, who has webbed toes on both feet, claimed to be a mermaid named Joanna.

Police said she is between the ages of 16 and 30, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Please contact the Fresno Police Department if you have information regarding the woman's identity.

