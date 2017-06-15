NEWS

Wife of Nik Wallenda hangs by teeth over Niagara Falls

EMBED </>More Videos

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda successfully hanged by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, New York --
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda successfully hung by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.

Erendira Vazquez Wallenda's stunt happened Thursday morning.

Wallenda was tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She was on a Hula-Hoop-type device dangling from a helicopter as it flew 300 feet above the Falls.



Her husband, tightrope walker Nik Wallenda, said the cable wouldn't aid her performance.

Thursday's stunt was attempted on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Jason Young, convicted of killing wife, seeks 3rd trial
Fire destroys Raleigh townhome
Manhunt intensifies for escaped inmates in Georgia
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys Raleigh townhome
Jason Young, convicted of killing wife, seeks 3rd trial
Police issue warning after rash of daytime break-ins
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Bill would require drivers to move for faster traffic
Wow! Conjoined twin girls from NC separated by surgeons
NCAA suspends Louisville' Pitino after escort investigation
Show More
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
Search for escaped inmates expands, enters 3rd day
Police: Dog harness used to bolt child to floor
Attempted seizure of inmate phone prompts prison fight
Psychic hit by car says he didn't see it coming
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Raleigh townhome
Jason Young, convicted of killing wife, seeks 3rd trial
Bill would require drivers to move for faster traffic
Deadline Day: Residents have to leave their homes today
More Video