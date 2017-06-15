The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda successfully hung by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.Erendira Vazquez Wallenda's stunt happened Thursday morning.Wallenda was tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She was on a Hula-Hoop-type device dangling from a helicopter as it flew 300 feet above the Falls.Her husband, tightrope walker Nik Wallenda, said the cable wouldn't aid her performance.Thursday's stunt was attempted on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.